Woman due in court charged with assaulting paramedic

A woman is due in court later this month charged with assaulting a paramedic called out to treat her.

Shanice Robins, 23, of London Street, Kingswood, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon 1 April and is due before magistrates on 30 April to face a charge of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police were called to the incident just after 11.30am when a male paramedic reported suffering facial injuries after attending to treat the woman for a leg injury.