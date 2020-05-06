Appeal after burglary at Mole Valley Farmers, Standerwick

We’re appealing for information after a burglary at Mole Valley Farmers in Standerwick, Frome.

It happened overnight Thursday 30 April to Friday 1 May, between 12.45am and 2.45am.

The thieves cut down a hedge before cutting through a fence and breaking in through a brick wall. They stole Stihl chainsaws and hedge trimmers.

It’s believed three people and one or more vehicles were involved.

We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle parked up near the business at around that time.

If you’ve seen the equipment offered for sale or stored in unusual circumstances, or have any other information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220094614.