Appeal after caravan stolen in West Harptree
We’re investigating the theft of a caravan and hoping the public can help us.
The white Swift Sprite Major 4 caravan was stolen from an address in West Harptree at approximately 2.30am on Friday 15 May.
We’re hoping someone may have witnessed what happened or can provide other information to assist our ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 giving the call-handler reference 5220105263.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.