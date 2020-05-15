Appeal after man exposes himself in Netham Park, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she walked through Netham Park, Bristol.

It happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday 14 May.

The 27-year-old woman described the man as white, of heavy build and balding. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue stripes and a dark-coloured jacket and was holding a can of alcoholic drink.

The neighbourhood team are targeting patrols in the area following this incident.

If you have any information which could help us to identify this man, get in touch quoting reference 5220105252.

If you are alarmed or distressed by suspicious behaviour while walking alone, get to a busy area and report the incident straight away. You can find personal safety advice on the police website.