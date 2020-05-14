Appeal after motorcyclist injured in collision – Frome

We’re appealing for help after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision on Berkley Road, Frome.

It happened between 10pm and 10.30pm on Thursday 7 May.

The rider was travelling along Berkley Road when he was in collision with a van as it pulled out of Whitestone Road. The van driver failed to stop.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – needed hospital treatment for an ankle injury.

The van is described as a white Caddy-type, with ladders on the roof. It may have damage to the front.

If you have any information which could help our enquiries into this incident, get in touch quoting reference 5220104377.