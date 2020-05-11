Appeal after mower and tools stolen – East Huntspill

We’re asking for information after tools and a ride-on lawnmower were stolen in two burglaries on the same road.

Both break-ins happened overnight Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 May in New Road, East Huntspill.

The John Deere mower (pictured) was taken by thieves who cut through the bolt securing it to the floor of an equipment store.

A collection of Snap-On tools including socket sets, flank drive spanners and ratchet spanners, plus a Mac Tools pick set and impact wrench were taken from another outbuilding.

If you have seen the equipment offered for sale or stored in unusual circumstances, or have any other information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220098454 (mower) or 5220098279 (tools).

We’d advise:

keeping gates and outbuildings secured with good quality locks and fittings

fitting an alarm to your outbuildings – low-cost versions can be bought from DIY stores

installing motion-sensing security lighting

permanently marking property with your postcode

recording the serial number

Joining Neighbourhood Watch

reporting suspicious incidents as they happen

