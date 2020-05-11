Appeal after mower and tools stolen – East Huntspill
We’re asking for information after tools and a ride-on lawnmower were stolen in two burglaries on the same road.
Both break-ins happened overnight Tuesday 5 to Wednesday 6 May in New Road, East Huntspill.
The John Deere mower (pictured) was taken by thieves who cut through the bolt securing it to the floor of an equipment store.
A collection of Snap-On tools including socket sets, flank drive spanners and ratchet spanners, plus a Mac Tools pick set and impact wrench were taken from another outbuilding.
If you have seen the equipment offered for sale or stored in unusual circumstances, or have any other information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220098454 (mower) or 5220098279 (tools).
We’d advise:
- keeping gates and outbuildings secured with good quality locks and fittings
- fitting an alarm to your outbuildings – low-cost versions can be bought from DIY stores
- installing motion-sensing security lighting
- permanently marking property with your postcode
- recording the serial number
- Joining Neighbourhood Watch
- reporting suspicious incidents as they happen
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220098454 (mower) or 5220098279 (tools)
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.