Appeal after police van damaged

We are investigating an act of criminal damage against a marked police van in Bristol over the weekend.

The vehicle was parked in Great George Street on Saturday 16 May while officers conducting a foot patrol of the area.

Its tyres were slashed at some point between 2.30-4pm.

PS Richard Jones said: “The vehicle was parked near Brandon Hill so officers could carry out a patrol and engage with members of the public about the new restrictions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It is therefore hugely disappointing for them to return to find the vehicle has been mindlessly damaged causing both inconvenience and unnecessary cost.”

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to report it online, or call 101, giving the call-handler reference 5220106685.