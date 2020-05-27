Appeal for witnesses following two-car collision on M32

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision involving two cars on the M32 (A4032) northbound just before the junction with Dove Lane, at about 2.20pm on Sunday 24 May.

One of the drivers was a pregnant woman, who was taken to hospital to be checked over. The driver and passengers in the second car suffered minor injuries.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who may have Dash Cam footage which would help our investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the log number 564 of 24 May.