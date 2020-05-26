Appeal over graffiti in Nailsea

We’ve issuing pictures of graffiti ‘tags’ which have appeared in Nailsea in a bid to identify the individuals responsible.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Mark Raby said: “In the past fortnight we’ve had an increase in reports of graffiti in Millennium Park, at the Nailsea and Tickenham football club ground on Fryth Way, in Parish Brook Road and other parts of the town.

“This sort of tagging is not acceptable and we’re targeting our patrols in the affected areas in response.

“I’d ask anyone with information about who is responsible for causing this damage to our community’s facilities to contact us.”

PS Raby added that officers want to hear from anyone who witnesses suspicious or anti-social behaviour as it happens.

If you can help get in touch quoting reference 5220104517.