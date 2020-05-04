Appeal over tractor stolen from Camerton

We’re asking for help to trace a tractor, pictured, stolen from a field in Camerton.

It’s a red Massey Ferguson 1010 tractor with a Lewis loader and a rear-mounted three-blade topper.

The theft happened between 5pm on Monday 27 and 4pm on Thursday 30 April.

Investigators believe the thieves would have had to spend some time loading the tractor onto a trailer.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area or have seen the tractor, loader or topper being stored or offered for sale in unusual circumstances get in touch quoting reference 5220094690.