Appeal over tractor stolen from Camerton
We’re asking for help to trace a tractor, pictured, stolen from a field in Camerton.
It’s a red Massey Ferguson 1010 tractor with a Lewis loader and a rear-mounted three-blade topper.
The theft happened between 5pm on Monday 27 and 4pm on Thursday 30 April.
Investigators believe the thieves would have had to spend some time loading the tractor onto a trailer.
If you saw anything suspicious in the area or have seen the tractor, loader or topper being stored or offered for sale in unusual circumstances get in touch quoting reference 5220094690.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220094690
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.