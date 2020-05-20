Appeal to reunite motorists with items stolen from vehicles

We’re trying to reunite owners with recovered property following reports of cars being broken into in Bristol.

Cars parked in the West End car park in Jacobs Wells Road in Clifton were seen being broken into on Tuesday 5 May between 3-3.45pm.

Items recovered include phone chargers, a sat nav and a digital camera.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. He has been released under investigation.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anybody who has not reported property being stolen from their vehicle in that car park so we can return it to them. They should report it through our website, or call 101, and give reference number 5220097841.

We’d also like to take the opportunity to remind people not to leave valuable items unattended in a car. Crime prevention advice is available on our website.