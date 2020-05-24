Arrests after assaults and criminal damage in Bristol

We have four young men in the cells as we investigate a number of incidents of assault and criminal damage in south Bristol last night, Saturday 23 May.

A VW Polo’s windows were smashed by the occupants of another car in an incident at traffic lights on Hengrove Way at about 7.30pm.

At around 11.15pm officers were called to Exmouth Road in Knowle to reports of people running through gardens after another vehicle had been damaged. Two men were assaulted after challenging the suspects. A 62-year-old man suffered a six-inch cut while a man aged 54 needed treatment for a head injury.

There were further reports of a fight involving several people in Crediton Crescent and Newquay Road at about the same time.

Officers made the arrests overnight and are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and searches at properties in a number of locations today.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “While enquiries are still at an early stage, this appears to have started as a dispute between individuals known to one another. The violence shown towards unconnected members of the public uneasy at what was happening is troubling. Officers are patrolling the area today so please speak to them if you have any concerns.

“Detectives are working hard to gather the necessary evidence and fully understand the circumstances of these incidents. If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation get in touch quoting reference 5220112112.”