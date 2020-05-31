Arrests after disorder in Bristol

Police responded to an incident on Friday 29 May at approximately 7.40pm following reports of a disorder involving a number of people in Winkworth Place and Argyle Road, St Pauls.

A male was found to have suffered a head injury, which we believe was caused by being struck by a weapon, and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers recovered a baseball bat at the scene.

During our response an officer was struck to the face a number of times by an unarmed male. He suffered a suspected fractured jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged from hospital but will seek further medical care in the coming days and may potentially require surgery.

A 30-year-old man was subsequently detained by several officers and arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. Yesterday, an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the disorder.

Both men have been released on conditional bail.

Chief Inspector Paul Wigginton said: “We were called on Friday evening following a number of 999 calls about a public disturbance in the St Paul’s area of Bristol.

“On arrival officers found a large number of people in the streets and a man who had suffered a head injury. He received treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital by paramedics.

“One of our officers present at the scene suffered a nasty injury and received several blows to the face, requiring emergency treatment.

“Our investigation into what happened is still in its early stages and CCTV enquiries are being undertaken. We’d be grateful for anyone with information to come forward to help us build a full understanding of what occurred.

“We’d like to reassure the public that we have increased the number of officers on patrol in that area of Bristol as a result of what happened.

“We were yesterday in dialogue with our key partners, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, to make them aware of the events on Friday in St Pauls. We’ve agreed to keep them informed of significant developments in our ongoing criminal investigation and to share the full facts of this case as we look to work together to ensure the safety of the community.”

Anyone with information about what happened can report it on 101, giving crime reference number 5220116859.