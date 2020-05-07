Arrests made and weapon and suspected drugs seized during day of action

A day of action targeting drug dealers in East Bristol last week led to multiple arrests being made, suspected drugs and a prohibited weapon seized and a vulnerable drug user safeguarded.

Officers in patrol cars and on foot, including some in plain clothes, stopped a number of people seen acting suspiciously during the proactive operation on Friday (1 May).

Several of those stopped were ultimately arrested, including:

A 30-year-old man on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs (crack cocaine) with intent to supply. Officers carried out an intelligence-led stop of a vehicle in St Anne’s Rd under the Misuse of Drugs Act, finding a quantity of suspected class A drugs on the driver. The vehicle was seized and the man has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 32-year-old man found with CS Gas in his car which officers searched after witnessing what they believed to be a drug deal taking place off St Andrews Road. The man has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, possession of a class B drug (cannabis) and using a motor vehicle without insurance. Officers attempted to stop a car on Stapleton Road but it drove off, eventually coming to a stop on Warwick Road. The driver was detained following a short foot chase and has since been released under investigation.

The driver of a vehicle which failed to stop for officers on Argyle Road. Warren Ivers, of Wycliffe Row, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court via Skype on Saturday (2 May) where he pleaded guilty to failing to stop along with two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order and one charge of criminal damage. He was fined £250, told to pay compensation of £80, court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

During the day of action officers also identified an address which was suspected of being cuckooed – where drug dealers use violence, exploitation and intimidation to take over the home of a vulnerable person to use as a base for drug dealing. Inside was a vulnerable drug user who has since been safeguarded.

Some of the suspected drugs seized during the day of action

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “With fewer people out and about those looking to sell and buy drugs are standing out more and more.

“Friday’s activity not only led to several arrests but also disrupted numerous other exchanges and allowed officers to gather invaluable intelligence which could lead to further arrests.

“We are as committed as ever to doing everything we can to rid drugs and those who supply them from our streets and I hope this activity reassures the community of East Bristol we continue to carry out the same police operations we normally would even in these unprecedented times.”