Can you help us find out how a woman came by a head injury?

We’re asking for help after a woman was found with a head injury in Weston-super-Mare.

The woman became separated from her friend and was last seen at Charlie’s Chippy on the Grand Pier at about 6.20pm on Wednesday 20 May.

She was found by police officers almost 12 hours later, at 6.15am on Thursday 21 May, in Marchfields Way, Bournville.

We’re now trying to piece together her movements between those times.

The woman is described as white, in her 50s, with a South African accent. She wore a black top, a short black skirt and was barefoot having left her shoes on the beach. She may have appeared disoriented or unsteady.

She’s now recovering at home. We want to hear from you if you saw or spoke with her, or saw her with anyone. Get in touch quoting reference 5220110000.