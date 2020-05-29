Cannabis plants worth £300,000 seized in Bristol

A man has been arrested following the discovery of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £300,000.

Police officers working as part of Operation Remedy forced entry into an address in Stapleton Road, Bristol, at around 3pm yesterday (Thursday 28 May), following information received from members of the public.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug. He has been released under investigation.

PC Henry Bird said: “A significant number of plants were seized during yesterday’s search. We’re grateful for the information provided to us by members of the public that enabled us to take the action we did.

“We’d encourage anyone who has information about drug offences in their neighbourhood to report it to us as we will take those concerns seriously.

“We are committed to preventing the supply of drugs and will always look to target organised crime groups and those who exploit vulnerable people as part of their operation.”

Anyone with information about the discovery in Stapleton Road is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220115725.

Cannabis grows – the signs to look for:

· A strong vegetable smell

· Windows covered from the inside with plastic or polythene

· Condensation on windows

· Curtains always drawn

· House appearing unoccupied, or tenants who do not engage with their neighbours.