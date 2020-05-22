CCTV appeal after police vehicle damaged

We are hoping the public can help us in our ongoing investigation into damage sustained by a police van in Bristol last weekend.

Tyres on a marked police van were slashed while it was parked in Great George Street on Saturday 16 May between 2.30-4pm.

We wish to speak to the man, pictured on CCTV, in connection with our ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the damage or who recognises the individual pictured is asked to report it online, or call 101, giving the call-handler reference 5220106685.