CCTV appeal over graffiti in Bath
We’re issuing these CCTV images as part of our investigation into a number of reports of graffiti being sprayed on buildings and walls in Bath city centre.
Neighbourhood Inspector Gavin Usher said: “We believe there have been approximately 45 incidents which happened overnight on 28-29 April and in the early hours of Sunday 3 May.
“We’re continuing to review an extensive amount of CCTV in order to identify the perpetrators and any potential witnesses and have increased patrols of the city centre.”
If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220093119.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.