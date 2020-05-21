CCTV appeal over graffiti in Bath

We’re issuing these CCTV images as part of our investigation into a number of reports of graffiti being sprayed on buildings and walls in Bath city centre.

Neighbourhood Inspector Gavin Usher said: “We believe there have been approximately 45 incidents which happened overnight on 28-29 April and in the early hours of Sunday 3 May.

“We’re continuing to review an extensive amount of CCTV in order to identify the perpetrators and any potential witnesses and have increased patrols of the city centre.”



We’re keen to identify the people in these images, recorded on CCTV at around the time of the incidents, as they may be able to help with the investigation.

If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220093119.