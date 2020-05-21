CCTV issued following criminal damage at Yeovil tattoo parlour

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after three incidences of criminal damage at a tattoo parlour in Yeovil.

WIndows have been smashed at the premises in Vincent Street on three occassions, the most recent being at around 2.40am on Tuesday 19 May.

We want to speak to the two men in this CCTV footage (above and below), who are described as being of slim build and are both wearing black hooded tops. Although the CCTV is not the clearest, we’re hoping someone will be able to provide us with information to help identify them.