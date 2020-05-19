Court orders house to be closed for three months – Highbridge

A three-month closure order has been granted for a house in North Avenue, Highbridge.

Taunton Magistrates granted our application for the closure on Friday 15 May in a hearing carried out by video link.

The court heard that number 72 was linked to a catalogue of incidents of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Magistrates also learned that the address had been the scene of serious criminal offences, including arson and assault, also linked to drug crime.

The order means that the house has been boarded up and no one may enter it for three months. Anyone who does so risks arrest.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “Before applying for this order, the householder was offered support from the housing provider, Homes in Sedgemoor, police and voluntary services to tackle the behaviour. The householder voluntarily left the property earlier this year but was still listed as the tenant, while the house continued to be linked to drug supply.

“We’d like to reassure people that with the appropriate evidence we can take action and put a stop to the misery caused by this sort of activity. We’re now working closely with Homes in Sedgemoor, to enable new tenants to be able to occupy the house.”