Did you witness accident in Weston-super-Mare?

We’re seeking witnesses to an accident between a cyclist and a white van in Weston-super-Mare earlier this week.

The accident happened at the Drove Road roundabout, next to Marchfields Way, between 7.30-7.50am on Tuesday 19 May.

The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries to her arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

We’re appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch, either online or on 101, giving reference number 5220110524.