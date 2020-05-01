Eighteen cars stolen in one night and recovered within hours

We’re investigating after recovering a number of high-end cars stolen from a hire company at Bristol Airport.

Nineteen vehicles were stolen with the keys overnight Tuesday 28 to Wednesday 29 April after a burglary at the hire firm’s offices. The loss was discovered on Wednesday afternoon and reported to police at about 5pm. Security at the site has been increased.

Eighteen vehicles, including BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover and Mercedes makes, were recovered from streets in Bishopsworth, Headley Park, Highridge, Long Ashton and Whitchurch, within hours.

One remains outstanding: a black BMW 330D M-Sport, registration YL69 UAN.

Our investigation continues. If you know where the BMW is or have any other information which could help our enquiries get in touch quoting reference 5220093556.