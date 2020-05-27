Flat closed over drugs and anti-social behaviour – Taunton

A three-month closure order has been granted for a flat in Duke Street, Taunton.

Taunton Magistrates granted our application for the closure on Friday 22 May.

The court heard that number 27C was linked to a multiple reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour (ASB), with drug paraphernalia – including needles – being left in communal areas.

Magistrates learned that people were coming and going from the address at all hours, even during lockdown.

The order means that the house has been boarded up and no one may enter it for three months. Anyone who does so risks arrest.

The neighbourhood team has been working alongside the community to tackle the ongoing ASB associated with drugs misuse in the area. Local officers hope this order will have a positive impact and send a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

Police Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “Before applying for this order, the householder was warned by both police and the housing provider about what would happen if these issues continued and offered advice and support.

“We’d like to reassure people that with the appropriate evidence we can take action and put a stop to the misery caused by this sort of activity. We’re now working closely with Somerset West and Taunton Council, the housing provider, to enable new tenants to occupy the house.

“I want to thank the members of the community who have supported this application by reporting incidents to us and the council.”