Four people arrested on suspicion of robbery

We received a call at approximately 11.15pm last night (Tuesday 12 May) about a video on social media that showed an incident in Bridgwater.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery – a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males. They remain in custody.

The victim has been identified and officers are taking steps to locate the individual to check on their welfare.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.

We would please ask people not to share the video that has appeared on social media and to delete posts containing it so as to not hinder our continuing investigation. People should not publicly identify any individuals involved through social media either.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101, or report it online, giving reference number 5220103361.