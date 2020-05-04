Help us find wanted man David Broad

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man David Broad.

Broad, aged 32, from Banwell, is wanted on a recall to prison and also in connection with two burglaries – one in Edinburgh and one in Twickenham.

He is known to frequent the Weston-super-Mare area and is described as white, 6ft 4ins, of proportionate build, with blue eyes, short ginger hair, and he has tattoos on his wrists/arms. He has an Irish accent.

If you have information which could help us locate him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220040970.