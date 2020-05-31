Investigation underway after man injured in Bath

We were called at approximately 2.40pm this afternoon (Sunday 31 May) to reports of an assault in the Redland Park area of Bath.

Officers attended and found a male who had suffered a stab wound to the leg. His condition is described as serious and he has been taken to hospital by paramedics.

An investigation into what happened is underway and access in the area is currently restricted.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5220118132.