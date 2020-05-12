Joint investigation sees man appear in court charged with online child sexual abuse

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of blackmail following a joint investigation by Avon and Somerset Police and West Midlands Police.

Nicky Hollyoak, of Hunton Road, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody pending a further hearing on 8 June.

The charges relate to children being contacted over the social media platform Snapchat.

A 34-year-old man also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation followed a report made via the National Crime Agency’s Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) Command online reporting form.