Joint investigation sees man appear in court charged with online child sexual abuse
A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of blackmail following a joint investigation by Avon and Somerset Police and West Midlands Police.
Nicky Hollyoak, of Hunton Road, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody pending a further hearing on 8 June.
The charges relate to children being contacted over the social media platform Snapchat.
A 34-year-old man also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The investigation followed a report made via the National Crime Agency’s Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) Command online reporting form.
More advice about Child Sexual Exploitation, support services and a downloadable leaflet for partners is available here.
If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.
If you know or suspect a child or young person is in immediate danger, you should always dial 999 straight away.