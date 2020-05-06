A man in his 20s has been arrested after officers seized drugs and cash in Bridgwater.

On 30 April officers, who were acting on information provided to them, stopped a man in Friarn Avenue at about 4.45pm. He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Two bags of vegetable matter were seized, together with a large amount of cash. A bag containing a lump of yellow/white powder in a sealed bag was also confiscated.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Officers then carried out a search of the property in Friarn Avenue, where the man lives and found more drugs, self-seal bags and scales. Items seized are being forensically examined.

The suspect has been released under investigation.

Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

PS Joe Piscina said: “This was a good result. The local beat team are targeting county lines drug dealers who have been focusing on vulnerable locations in Bridgwater due to the current lockdown restrictions.

“Based on information provided to us we were able to stop and search a man, who was suspected of dealing drugs in the area. This was successful and the man arrested and drugs and cash seized from him. Further drugs were then confiscated following a search of the man’s home address.”