Man in court over incident in St Paul’s

A Bristol man has appeared in court today (Wednesday 6 April) charged with threatening behaviour while possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Phillip Barrett, of Wilder Street, was arrested in St Paul’s on Monday afternoon.

The 38-year-old was remanded in custody at today’s hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court. He is next due to appear in Bristol Crown Court on Monday 1 June.

A 28-year-old man and 47-year-old man have been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply respectively.

Anyone with information about what happened in Wilder Street at about 3pm on Monday is asked to report it online, or call 101, giving reference number 5220096944.