Man jailed after admitting assault

A 27-year-old man has been jailed after pleading guilty to an assault on a young child.

Kyle Lawrence was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 6 May after admitting one count of assault by beating.

The victim, who the court ordered should not be identified publicly, suffered injuries on 4 December 2019 in Bristol.

Lawrence, of no fixed address, initially told police the boy’s injuries were caused by the youngster falling down the stairs. Lawrence told officers he did not have a mobile phone on him at the time of the incident so could not seek medical attention for the child.

However, medical experts described the facial and neck injuries as not consistent with an accident, with the victim showing signs of bleeding, bruising, scratches and that his breathing had been restricted for a short time.

Lawrence was handed a 12-week custodial sentence by magistrates. A restraining order also prevents him from making any contact with the child or their mother indefinitely.

Investigating Officer Carl Spicer said: “The child and mother have suffered significantly since this incident and he’s been supported by police, social services and other agencies.

“Thankfully, the victim is showing no long-term effects following this physical assault.

“However, I am glad magistrates have granted both him and his mother protection by prohibiting Lawrence from making any sort of contact with them indefinitely once he has served his time in prison.”