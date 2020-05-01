Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision which happened in Yeovil earlier today (Friday 1 May).

A motorcycle and an HGV cement mixer were in collision at the junction of Lysander Road and Watercombe Lane at around 1.15pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries.

If you saw this incident, or have any information which could help us, please call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220094945.