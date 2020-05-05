Reward offered over deliberate fires in Frome
A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered for information about who is responsible for starting fires in Frome.
The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward and guarantees anonymity to anyone coming forward with information.
Neighbourhood Sergeant Rachel Clark said: “We’re grateful to Crimestoppers for offering this reward. Last month we saw two bin fires, in Selwood Road and Whittox Lane, and a car fire in Trinity Road.
“These fires put an unnecessary burden on the fire and rescue service and could delay their response to other incidents.
“Fire is unpredictable and can easily spread to nearby properties, as happened on Valentine’s Day, when a car fire in Baker Street spread to a nearby shop. These fires in the early hours, while most people are asleep, are reckless and it’s only luck that no one has been hurt.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5218214919
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.