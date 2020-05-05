Reward offered over deliberate fires in Frome

A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered for information about who is responsible for starting fires in Frome.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward and guarantees anonymity to anyone coming forward with information.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Rachel Clark said: “We’re grateful to Crimestoppers for offering this reward. Last month we saw two bin fires, in Selwood Road and Whittox Lane, and a car fire in Trinity Road.

“These fires put an unnecessary burden on the fire and rescue service and could delay their response to other incidents.

“Fire is unpredictable and can easily spread to nearby properties, as happened on Valentine’s Day, when a car fire in Baker Street spread to a nearby shop. These fires in the early hours, while most people are asleep, are reckless and it’s only luck that no one has been hurt.”