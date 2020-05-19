Seizures made in day of action on drug crime – Bristol

Neighbourhood officers have seized suspected cocaine, cannabis and spice in day of action to disrupt drug crime in Bristol.

We searched addresses in Easton, Lawrence Hill and St George under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday 15 May.

We also carried out targeted patrols to disrupt on-street drug dealing and engage with local residents.

A 37-year-old man from Easton was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply after patrolling officers witnessed suspicious activity in St Paul’s. Officers seized a large number of wraps of suspected Class A illegal drugs. He was later released under investigation.

After warrants at two separate addresses, a man arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to supply was released under investigation, as were another man and a woman arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

A fourth man, aged 55, was voluntarily interviewed and is due to be reported for possessing spice with intent to supply, following a search of his home.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Green said: “Despite the current health crisis we’re carrying on with our work to reduce the impact on our communities of drug dealing and the crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with it.

“By seizing suspected cocaine and other drugs as well as a large amount of cash, we’ve disrupted drug supply in the city, even if we’re not yet ready to charge suspects. We’re now carrying our forensic examinations and making other enquiries to build strong cases to put before the courts.”