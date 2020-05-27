Seven on bail over assaults and criminal damage – Bristol

Investigations continue into a number of incidents of assault and criminal damage in south Bristol on Saturday night, 23 May.

A VW Polo’s windows were smashed by the occupants of another car in an incident at traffic lights on Hengrove Way at about 7.30pm. At around 11.15pm officers were called to Exmouth Road in Knowle to reports of people running through gardens after another vehicle had been damaged.

Two men were assaulted after challenging the suspects. A 62-year-old man suffered a six-inch cut while a man aged 54 needed treatment for a head injury. Both received hospital treatment but were released on Sunday.

There were further reports of a fight involving several people in Crediton Crescent and Newquay Road at about the same time.

Officers arrested four young men overnight Saturday to Sunday and a further three were arrested as enquiries continued. All seven teenagers are currently on conditional police bail while forensic and other investigations continue.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said officers had responded with targeted patrols of the area, adding: “Detectives are working hard to gather the necessary evidence and fully understand the circumstances of these incidents. If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation get in touch quoting reference 5220112112.”