Stag sculptures stolen in Somerset

We are investigating the theft of sculptures from addresses in West Somerset last week.

A stag sculpture was taken from a property in Merridge and a second from an address in Holford overnight on Thursday 30 April and Friday 1 May.

PC Claire Allan said: “The sculptures are distinctive and hope somebody sees this appeal and recognises them from the photos we are publishing today.

“Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to report it online, or call 101, and give reference numbers 5220094664 and 5220094867.”