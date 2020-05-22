Stolen bikes recovered and arrests made – Frenchay Hill
We’ve recovered five stolen bicycles – and returned four – within 36 hours of two burglaries being reported.
Both break-ins happened in the Frenchay Hill area overnight Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 May. Six bikes were stolen from one garage and two from another.
One householder spotted one of their bikes being offered for sale online and passed details on to us. Detectives carried out further enquiries, leading to the seizure of five of the stolen bikes. Four have already been returned to their owners.
Three of the stolen bikes remain outstanding, including a small men’s GT Avalanche in matt black and a ladies’ Specialized hybrid, also in black.
Officers investigating the burglaries have arrested and questioned four men on suspicion of burglary. All four were later released under investigation and enquiries continue.
If you have any information which could help the investigation, get in touch quoting reference 5220106746.
Don’t create a market for stolen goods – if you see a bike being offered for sale online or in person at a suspiciously cheap price think twice. You can check whether a bike has been reported stolen through www.bikeregister.com. If you buy a bike that’s later identified as stolen you’ll lose the bike and what you paid for it, and could face investigation yourself.
You can make it harder for thieves to steal your bikes and easier for us to identify property as stolen:
- if you can, store your bicycles securely in your home. If this isn’t possible, keep them locked to a ground anchor in a secure shed or garage fitted with an alarm
- double-lock your bikes using two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-Lock
- get your bikes security-marked and register them with BikeRegister
- record the details of your bicycles including the frame or serial number and identifying marks and take photos
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220106746
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.