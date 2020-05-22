Stolen bikes recovered and arrests made – Frenchay Hill

We’ve recovered five stolen bicycles – and returned four – within 36 hours of two burglaries being reported.

Both break-ins happened in the Frenchay Hill area overnight Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 May. Six bikes were stolen from one garage and two from another.

One householder spotted one of their bikes being offered for sale online and passed details on to us. Detectives carried out further enquiries, leading to the seizure of five of the stolen bikes. Four have already been returned to their owners.

Three of the stolen bikes remain outstanding, including a small men’s GT Avalanche in matt black and a ladies’ Specialized hybrid, also in black.

Officers investigating the burglaries have arrested and questioned four men on suspicion of burglary. All four were later released under investigation and enquiries continue.

If you have any information which could help the investigation, get in touch quoting reference 5220106746.

Don’t create a market for stolen goods – if you see a bike being offered for sale online or in person at a suspiciously cheap price think twice. You can check whether a bike has been reported stolen through www.bikeregister.com. If you buy a bike that’s later identified as stolen you’ll lose the bike and what you paid for it, and could face investigation yourself.

You can make it harder for thieves to steal your bikes and easier for us to identify property as stolen: