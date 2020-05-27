Suspected drugs, cash and a Taser seized during two warrants

Neighbourhood officers have today seized a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, a significant amount of cash and a Taser in South Bristol.

Two women and a man were also arrested as the officers executed warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act at properties in the St Anne’s and Hartcliffe areas.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine was found within a property on Hartgill Close. She is currently in police custody.

A 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were also arrested from an address on St David’s Crescent.

They were both detained on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a firearm and possession of criminal property.

It followed the seizure of a quantity of a Taser, a large quantity of cash and what is believed to be cocaine from the St Anne’s property.

They are also both currently in police custody while further enquiries take place.