Suspected drugs, cash and high value goods seized and man arrested

Suspected Class A drugs, a large quantity of cash and high value bikes and watches were seized during a warrant carried out in South Gloucestershire this morning.

The warrant, which was based on intelligence, was executed at a property in Mangotsfield by Operation Remedy officers.











A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.