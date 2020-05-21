Suspected drugs, cash and high value goods seized and man arrested
Suspected Class A drugs, a large quantity of cash and high value bikes and watches were seized during a warrant carried out in South Gloucestershire this morning.
The warrant, which was based on intelligence, was executed at a property in Mangotsfield by Operation Remedy officers.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.
If you have any suspicions over drug dealing taking place in your community, please call us on 101, or you can give the information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.