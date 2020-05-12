Travel disruption expected as bridge transported to Bath

We’re alerting road users to potential disruption on Tuesday 19 May when an abnormal load travels through our area.

Sections of a bridge are being transported from Belgium to Bath.

On Tuesday morning, 19 May, two loads will be escorted by police along the M4, M32, A4174, A4, A36 and A367 to Corn Street, Bath.

Each is 5.2m wide and 34m long and is expected to travel no faster than 12mph.

Road users should expect disruption and ideally avoid the route between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has more information about the bridge on its website