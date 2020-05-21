Two arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm following an incident in Shepton Mallet yesterday (Wednesday 20 May).

We were called to attend a disturbance in the Hillmead area at about 5pm in which a firearm was reportedly seen, but not discharged. Armed officers attended and searched a property but no-one was inside.

Two women, aged 30 and 32, were later arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and they remain in custody. An imitation weapon has been recovered.

DS Paul Cobb said: “We’re treating this as an isolated incident between people known to each other and would like to reassure the community that there’s no risk to the wider public.

“If anyone saw this incident, or has information which could help our inquiry, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220109641.”