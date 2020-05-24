Two men seriously injured in collision – Two Mile Hill, Bristol

We have closed Two Mile Hill Road in Bristol following a serious injury collision which has left two men in hospital.

The collision happened at about 5.50pm on Sunday 24 May and involved a motorbike and a push bike.

Both riders were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road remains closed (at 9pm) to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation get in touch quoting reference 5220112584.