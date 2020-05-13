Update on robbery investigation in Bridgwater

We were made aware of a video on social media last night (Tuesday 12 May) and subsequently arrested four teenagers on suspicion of robbery in the early hours of this morning. They remain in custody.

A fifth person believed to be linked to the incident on Monday night in Bridgwater has also been identified.

Officers located and made contact with the victim earlier this afternoon and met him in person. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing, however he is going to hospital as a precaution.

DI Richard Horsfall said: “We’d like to thank the members of the public who brought this video to our attention and those that have come forward with information following our appeals this morning.

“I would like to make people aware that we have had positive engagement from the wider families and witnesses to this incident and would encourage the community to allow us to investigate this incident without concerns in relation to repercussions.

“We would please ask everybody to remove the video from social media and not to post information about any of the individuals potentially involved, so as to allow us to carry out a thorough investigation into what happened.

“We’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened to call us on 101 and give reference number 5220103361.”