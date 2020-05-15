Witness thanked after call leads to arrest – Cheddon Fitzpaine

We have a man in the cells thanks to a call from a witness reporting suspicious behaviour in Cheddon Fitzpaine overnight.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Andy Gloyn said: “We’d like to thank the witness who took the trouble to call straight away to report their concerns. We know that neighbourhoods where residents look out for each other in this way are safer with lower crime levels – we’d always encourage people to join or set up Neighbourhood Watch.

“We’re aware that there have been a number of thefts from cars in this area since the beginning of the year and have increased our patrols in response.”

A witness called us at about 3.20am on Friday 15 May to report seeing a man trying car door handles. Officers attended and a dog handler detained a man in Batt Drive.

The suspect was arrested for going equipped to steal and remains in police custody at the time of writing.

House-to-house and other enquiries continue and if you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220105135.