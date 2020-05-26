Witnesses and dashcam sought following Taunton fail to stop collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between two cars in Taunton in which one of the drivers failed to stop at the scene.

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, 18 May.

A blue Ford Mondeo collided with a white Mini Cooper on the A358 Wickes roundabout which connects Toneway, O’Bridge viaduct and Critchard Way.

Following the collision, the driver of the Mondeo ran off in the direction of the viaduct.