Witnesses sought after cars damaged in Bristol

We’re investigating two reports of criminal damage to vehicles in South Bristol.

The first incident saw a fire damage a Mitsubishi in Bishopsworth Road on Saturday 16 May at approximately 11.30pm.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’d like to speak to a white male in connection with our investigation. He is described as approximately 30 years old, 6ft, of a slim build and wearing jeans and a hooded top.

The second incident saw an Audi damaged by fire on Friday 22 May in Kings Head Lane shortly after 3.15am.

PC Amberley Harris said: “We are treating the two incidents as linked at this time.

“We’d ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around the area at the time, to please get in contact with us by calling 101 and giving the call-handler reference number 5220106573.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.