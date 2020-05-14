Yatton man pleads guilty to making threats to kill

A man from Yatton will be sentenced next month after admitting making threats to kill.

Robert Cates, 37, appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday 11 May where he was remanded in custody.

On Friday 8 May, Cates, who lives in Stowey Road, entered the address of a man while holding a knife and meat cleaver. Cates held a weapon to the man’s throat and made threats to him and another man saying the drinks the pair were consuming would be their last.

Firearms officers were dispatched to the property in Mendip Road, in Yatton, shortly after 7pm. Cates was arrested at the scene and would go on to plead guilty to affray and making a threat to kill.

He also pleaded guilty to a second count of making a threat to kill after he told someone living in Stowey Road on 31 March that he would burn down their home.

DC Richard Worrin said: “The quick work of firearms officers on the bank holiday brought a highly dangerous situation to a peaceful conclusion without anybody getting seriously hurt.”

Cates will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 10 June. He has been remanded in custody.