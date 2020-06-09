Appeal after attempt to take woman’s bag – Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man attempted to take a vulnerable woman’s bag in Taunton.
It happened at about 1.30pm on Monday 4 May at a bus stop opposite Nightingale House, East Reach.
The woman, who is in her 50s, called to report that a man on a bicycle had followed her, asking for money, and she had pushed him away when he reached for her bag.
The suspect is described as a ‘dishevelled’ man in his 30s or 40s, of slim build and wearing a brown coat, a white T-shirt and dark-coloured trousers.
If you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220096826.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220096826
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.