Appeal after attempt to take woman’s bag – Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man attempted to take a vulnerable woman’s bag in Taunton.

It happened at about 1.30pm on Monday 4 May at a bus stop opposite Nightingale House, East Reach.

The woman, who is in her 50s, called to report that a man on a bicycle had followed her, asking for money, and she had pushed him away when he reached for her bag.

The suspect is described as a ‘dishevelled’ man in his 30s or 40s, of slim build and wearing a brown coat, a white T-shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

If you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220096826.