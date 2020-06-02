Appeal after burglary at newsagents – Bath
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary at a newsagent in Terrace Walk, Bath, over the weekend.
Thieves forced a rear window of the shop between 7pm on Friday 29 and 7am on Saturday 30 May. They stole scratch cards, cash, and a large amount of cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products, including Heets branded products.
We’re especially keen to trace three people seen in the area that night, pulling large wheeled suitcases.
Did you see anything suspicious in the Bog Island area overnight Friday to Saturday? Have you been offered these products in suspicious circumstances?
If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220117130.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220117130
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.