Appeal after burglary at newsagents – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary at a newsagent in Terrace Walk, Bath, over the weekend.

Thieves forced a rear window of the shop between 7pm on Friday 29 and 7am on Saturday 30 May. They stole scratch cards, cash, and a large amount of cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products, including Heets branded products.

We’re especially keen to trace three people seen in the area that night, pulling large wheeled suitcases.

Did you see anything suspicious in the Bog Island area overnight Friday to Saturday? Have you been offered these products in suspicious circumstances?

If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220117130.