Appeal after headstone damaged

We are investigating a report of criminal damage to a monument at St Mary’s Church in Henbury.

We believe the incident occurred between 12pm on Tuesday 16 June and 8am on Wednesday 17 June.

Our investigation into what happened is at an early stage. Officers have been at the scene and have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

Inspector Chris Starr said: “We’re in the early stages of our investigation at the moment after this dreadful act of criminal damage.

“It is not acceptable and enquiries into what happened are continuing.

“We’d ask anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area on Tuesday afternoon or early on Wednesday to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and give reference number 5220132067.