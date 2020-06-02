Appeal after man enters elderly woman’s home – Bath

We’re appealing for information after a man gained entry to the home of a pensioner in Twerton, Bath.

It happened between 1am and 2am on Thursday 28 May at a property in Newton Road. The woman, in her 70s, saw a man at her window and left the room when he exposed himself to her. He then gained entry through a window and carried out a sex act before taking a purse from her bag and leaving. The purse was discarded in Cameley Green.

The man was described as in his 30s, about 5ft 7ins tall and slim, with a West Country accent. His face was covered and he wore a coat with a hood up and jeans.

DI Alan Smith said: “We’re very keen to hear from anyone with information about this incident that has left an elderly woman traumatised. We’ve already carried out house-to-house enquiries but still want to hear from anyone we haven’t spoken to, especially if you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

“If you’re in any doubt about coming forward, be assured that we have evidence which will eliminate any innocent person from our investigation.

“The lady is understandably distressed and our home security advisor has visited to safeguard her, while local officers have increased their patrols in the area.”

If you have any information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220115225.